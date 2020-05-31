UOS Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.00 (UOS)

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, UOS Network has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UOS Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. UOS Network has a total market capitalization of $14,872.64 and approximately $16.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,539.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.04 or 0.02547680 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002211 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00641344 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004729 BTC.

About UOS Network

UOS Network (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,167,840 tokens. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network. UOS Network’s official website is uos.network. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

