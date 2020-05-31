Uquid Coin (UQC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.63 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $18.76 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00019661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, Livecoin and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.52 or 0.04827438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00055109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Livecoin, IDAX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

