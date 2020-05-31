Valor Token (VALOR) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Valor Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002645 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $142,859.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.72 or 0.04784333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002638 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.