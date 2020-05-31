Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,065,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 2.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $58,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,014.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $71.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

