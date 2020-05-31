Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,951,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,104,000 after acquiring an additional 537,638 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,015,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,602,000 after acquiring an additional 122,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after acquiring an additional 33,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 826,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,078,000 after acquiring an additional 139,365 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,510. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

