Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 199.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,373,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $161.32 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average is $163.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

