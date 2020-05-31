Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $34,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,960,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,185,612. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.01.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

