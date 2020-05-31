Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post sales of $69.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $91.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $461.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.00 million to $479.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $524.00 million to $545.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Matthew Mcevoy bought 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $67,505.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,809 shares in the company, valued at $302,633.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 19.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

