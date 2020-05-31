Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 113,894 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1,741.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,894 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises about 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 26,215.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.32 per share, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.78. 3,602,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

