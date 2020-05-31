Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aptiv worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Benchmark cut their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.70.

NYSE APTV traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $75.35. 2,572,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,483. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.26. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.