Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Teledyne Technologies worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

TDY traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.12. 570,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,871. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.61, for a total transaction of $653,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,301,351.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $1,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,224,644.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,582 shares of company stock worth $23,355,921. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.25.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

