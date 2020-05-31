Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 134.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,251,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.42. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.68 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

