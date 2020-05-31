Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,306 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Xilinx worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,169 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $58,874,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,042 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XLNX. BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.22.

XLNX stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.