Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 103,332 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 126.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,332 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after buying an additional 11,052,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,623,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Kroger by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,796,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,800,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

