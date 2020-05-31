Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 257,392 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 257,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Magellan Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 725,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,312,000 after acquiring an additional 666,804 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,829,000 after purchasing an additional 632,070 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 623.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 530,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 457,599 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 350,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.34. 1,487,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,260. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

