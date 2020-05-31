Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,562,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,382,248. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

