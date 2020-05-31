Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 184,573 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 184,573 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 1.04% of 3D Systems worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDD. State Street Corp grew its position in 3D Systems by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 727,647 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $4,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,150 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,787,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,479. The company has a market capitalization of $876.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

In related news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,542 shares of company stock valued at $157,560 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

