VideoCoin (VID) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $377,302.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,641,633 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

