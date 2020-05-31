Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Visa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

NYSE V traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.24. 9,706,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,983,094. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.93. The company has a market cap of $379.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,150 shares of company stock worth $7,419,661. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

