Wealthsimple US Ltd. Sells 151,367 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Wealthsimple US Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,367 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF makes up 1.6% of Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealthsimple US Ltd. owned 0.44% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,864. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $87.45 and a 52 week high of $133.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.92.

