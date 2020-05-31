WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Hits $0.12

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 28.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $12.17 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 54.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.53 or 0.04815076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002221 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.