Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,057 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Xcel Energy worth $180,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,660,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $65.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.