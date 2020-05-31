XEL (XEL) Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. XEL has a total market capitalization of $418,884.22 and approximately $76.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. In the last week, XEL has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005503 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The official website for XEL is xel.org.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.