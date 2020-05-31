YOU COIN Market Cap Tops $8.67 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.17 or 0.02061228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00183837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00043898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022726 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

