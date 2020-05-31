Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to announce $464.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $469.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $460.70 million. Zynga reported sales of $376.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.71, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 804,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 147,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $886,877.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares in the company, valued at $440,076.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.