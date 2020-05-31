Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.32 Million

Brokerages expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report $55.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Tilray posted sales of $45.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $240.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $248.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $401.51 million, with estimates ranging from $342.23 million to $487.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tilray to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $9.85 on Friday. Tilray has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tilray by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

