ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Achieves $1.90 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $8,486.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00550467 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00096486 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00067420 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000705 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

