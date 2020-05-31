Zcoin (XZC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.69 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $49.73 million and approximately $26.69 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00050916 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,540.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.77 or 0.02492095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.83 or 0.02545171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00484159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00689054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00074152 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023544 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00550995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,237,493 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

