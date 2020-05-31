ZUM TOKEN Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $113,054.46 and approximately $1,360.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00695646 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003193 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,855,612,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,855,612,333 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

