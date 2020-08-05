28,798 Shares in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 68,987 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 396,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,922,000 after acquiring an additional 177,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 306,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 617,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

