317,910 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 317,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.31% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRX. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRX. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 212,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,646. The stock has a market cap of $430.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.68 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 52.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

