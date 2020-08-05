4NEW (KWATT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $138.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN, Exrates and IDEX. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $17,282.73 and approximately $138.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.01982780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00084295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00197545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00110931 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN, Exrates, Cobinhood, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

