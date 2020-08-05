59,776 Shares in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.08% of TC Pipelines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCP. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TC Pipelines by 8.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,997,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,295,000 after purchasing an additional 530,825 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC Pipelines by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,053,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,898,000 after purchasing an additional 406,065 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TC Pipelines by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after purchasing an additional 604,478 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TC Pipelines by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,715,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TC Pipelines by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,071,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 568,624 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

TCP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Shares of TCP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.30. 389,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,270. TC Pipelines, LP has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.83 million. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.08% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.