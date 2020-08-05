AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.25. 6,928,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,619,144. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.56. The company has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.78%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.