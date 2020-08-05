Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.6% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Accenture by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $22,597,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,678. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.