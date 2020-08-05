Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.30. 163,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485,645. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.