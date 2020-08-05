Affimed (AFMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Affimed to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 135.64% and a negative net margin of 280.35%. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Affimed stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. 79,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,755. The stock has a market cap of $283.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

