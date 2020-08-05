AKO Capital LLP Acquires 55,643 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 112.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,643 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 2.9% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Booking worth $167,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Booking by 25.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $9,553,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $33,285,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 20.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (down from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,732.00.

Booking stock traded up $49.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,724.77. The stock had a trading volume of 314,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,245. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,667.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,622.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

