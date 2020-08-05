AKO Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 5,353,071 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,353,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,376,000. Otis Worldwide makes up about 5.3% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AKO Capital LLP owned 1.24% of Otis Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,911. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

