AKO Capital LLP Boosts Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,462 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 15.3% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.79% of Linde worth $877,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 769.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.95.

NYSE:LIN traded up $4.42 on Wednesday, hitting $248.27. 2,166,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $251.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.