AKO Capital LLP Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,784 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 3.2% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AKO Capital LLP owned approximately 1.19% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $185,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.22. 1,240,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,467. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average of $108.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.