AKO Capital LLP Buys 130,551 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,068 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,551 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 3.5% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $198,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after acquiring an additional 98,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after acquiring an additional 452,565 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,034,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $449.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $438.55 and a 200-day moving average of $373.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,018,630.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,316 shares of company stock worth $33,509,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

