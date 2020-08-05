AKO Capital LLP Decreases Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

AKO Capital LLP reduced its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 299,532 shares during the period. Allegion accounts for about 2.8% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP owned about 1.69% of Allegion worth $158,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,867,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,021,000 after purchasing an additional 304,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Allegion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,240,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,346 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $588,009,000 after purchasing an additional 97,364 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,403,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,208,000 after buying an additional 58,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,998,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,892,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,860. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average of $107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.