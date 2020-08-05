AKO Capital LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,644 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 3.5% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.30% of Zoetis worth $198,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $34,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 33.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,535.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,468,263. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $131.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.79.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.72. 1,598,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $158.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

