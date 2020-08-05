AKO Capital LLP Grows Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808,388 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for about 7.7% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AKO Capital LLP owned about 1.21% of eBay worth $443,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,058 shares of company stock worth $2,565,015. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $56.66. 6,973,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,851,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

