AKO Capital LLP Has $103.73 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

AKO Capital LLP lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,880 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.18% of CME Group worth $103,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.17. 1,110,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,401. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.88.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

