AKO Capital LLP Has $223.87 Million Stock Position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

AKO Capital LLP cut its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,273,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 968,555 shares during the period. GRIFOLS S A/S makes up approximately 3.9% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP owned 1.79% of GRIFOLS S A/S worth $223,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,591,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,372 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,872 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,958,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,119,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after acquiring an additional 710,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,212,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRFS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

