AKO Capital LLP Makes New $27.01 Million Investment in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,329,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,000. Core Laboratories comprises approximately 0.5% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned 2.99% of Core Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 530.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

NYSE:CLB traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 532,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,128. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 3.03. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.43 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

