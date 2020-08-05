AKO Capital LLP Raises Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,932 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies comprises approximately 5.3% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.44% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $301,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.24. 1,229,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,024. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.14.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

