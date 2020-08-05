AKO Capital LLP Sells 1,901 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AKO Capital LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 2.6% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AKO Capital LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Moody’s worth $147,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $4,516,528.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,053,112.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,227 shares of company stock valued at $14,393,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.75.

NYSE:MCO traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $277.62. 819,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $296.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

